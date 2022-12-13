Leidos Selected to Upgrade Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Security Checkpoints

RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the company was selected by New-South Synergy to upgrade U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The upgrades are part of a larger initiative to expand and enhance the airport's security checkpoints by leveraging the latest technologies, while also improving the passenger experience.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to work with New-South Synergy as a critical partner in its deployment of next generation security technologies," said Jonathan Stone, Director of Aviation and Division Manager at Leidos. "These upgrades represent the next step in the transformation of our nation's aviation checkpoints. Together we seek to improve operational efficiency for airports and make travel more seamless for passengers."

The upgrade will update security lanes at the Domestic Terminal Main Security Checkpoint with Leidos' Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT). These upgrades include replacing the existing Pro:Vision® 1 scanners with 10 new Pro:Vision® 2 systems. Some of the benefits include a compact design and footprint, and continued safe millimeter wave technology.

"We are proud to partner with Leidos to help secure Hartsfield-Jackson's position as the busiest and most efficient airport in the world," said Dan Wurzel, Senior Project Manager at New South Construction. "The introduction of these new security technologies will enhance airport security operations, while improving the overall experience for Atlanta travelers."

Leidos' AIT technology was selected under TSA's Capabilities Acceptance Process (CAP). This is designed to ensure that Transportation Security Equipment (TSE) and related services meet the highest standards for quality and effectiveness. The Pro:Vision® 2 scanners are now on the Acceptable Capabilities List (ACL) and available for use within TSA operations.

To learn more about Leidos security detection solutions, with more than 24,000 products deployed across 120 countries, please visit www.leidos.com/security-detection.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com .

