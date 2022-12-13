NBA Entertainment Retains Horizon Sports & Experiences to Support the Expansion of League's Global Footprint

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA Entertainment, the marketing and production arm of the National Basketball Association, has retained Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) to support the league's global market expansion. HS&E launched last month with industry leaders David Levy, Founder of Back Nine Ventures, LLC and former President of Turner, and Chris Weil, former Chair & CEO of Momentum Worldwide, at the helm as co-CEOs.

NBA (PRNewswire)

As digital transformation has taken hold across the advertising, marketing and media landscape, the NBA especially, among the four major sports, has built a global franchise and this engagement with HS&E is another driver of the league's leadership.

With his 35-year relationship working with the NBA and his experience in advertising, experiential, sponsorships, and global media partnerships, Levy brings a challenging convention mindset that gets results. Levy, now leading HS&E, has the capabilities to draw on Horizon's data-driven analytics for marketing and branding, making this an even stronger combination.

"During his many years as an NBA partner, David has demonstrated his creative and innovative approach to branding and growing businesses," said Gregg Winik, NBA President, Content and Executive Producer. "Adding his expertise to HS&E's strong data and analytics capabilities will help us better understand the needs of our fans and how to reach them."

"The NBA is a great brand, and I'm fortunate to have built long term relationships with the professionals at the NBA based on trust, creativity and results," said Levy, Co-CEO, HS&E. "We pushed each other and won together, and I am looking forward to this next chapter."

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E)

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) is an affiliate of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022 , and provides a unique and complementary combination of sports, experiential marketing, and media capabilities. HS&E has a core focus on IP creation and monetization, strategic advisory and consulting, media rights, sponsorship, sales, and experiential, Metaverse, and Web3.0 strategy and activation. HS&E is led by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil.

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horizon Media