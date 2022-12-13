Proptech Leaders Kastle and Alarm.com Partner to Bring Property-Wide Smart Operations to Multifamily Owners and Operators

Kastle's partnership with Alarm.com expands its multifamily offering to include smart apartment automation, providing an integrated property management solution and seamless resident experience

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle Systems, a leader in property technology and managed security, and PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com, the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, are combining decades of expertise to provide comprehensive security and smart space solutions that meet the unique needs of multifamily buildings across the country.

Multifamily owners and operators have long wished for a single solution that enables them to manage their properties from perimeter access to individual unit smart apartment control. This new integrated platform delivers on that vision, giving them a combined set of innovative benefits such as streamlined operations, frictionless user convenience, automated workflows, water damage risk mitigation, increased control over costs associated with operating vacant units, and more.

This partnership represents a "single key" solution that multifamily operators can offer residents, combining seamless, property-wide access convenience, and personal home automation, all in one smartphone app. This app will give users Kastle's hands-free access from building entry to shared amenity spaces, and the ability to grant temporary access privileges for visitors and deliveries directly from the interface. Additionally, the app presents a menu of PointCentral's market-leading property automation features, including smart thermostat control, water leak detection, intelligent lighting, and remote HVAC management with predictive equipment maintenance monitoring.

This offering combines two proven intelligent technology platforms: Kastle's leading smart access management with 50 years of success, currently serving 2,500 commercial and multifamily buildings with 47,000 businesses and 1.8 million users; and Alarm.com's superior smart home security and automation technology with over 8.4 million subscribers and two decades of consistent growth. Further, this new solution will be run using the same successful managed service model that both Kastle and Alarm.com have operated for decades so that property owners, operators, and residents can rest assured that this integrated system will be monitored and maintained with the high service standards for which these companies are known.

This combined feature set will give property managers unprecedented performance visibility and remote management efficiency. It will simplify the administration of resident access rights, monitoring of resident credential distribution, tracking of access traffic, and granting of temporary access to model units. Additionally, it will help mitigate risk of asset damage with water leak detection and predictive equipment maintenance monitoring, as well as optimize utility usage of vacant residences within their communities.

"PointCentral's technology is built to improve the overall community experience for both property managers and residents," said Steve Trundle, President and CEO of Alarm.com. "By collaborating with an industry leader like Kastle, we are building on our combined expertise to deliver solutions that help property managers streamline the management of their communities, protect their assets, and provide their residents with the benefits of a modern smart home."

"This partnership gives Kastle a great opportunity to expand the services we can provide clients from the property perimeter to inside the individual apartment unit," said Haniel Lynn, CEO of Kastle Systems. "Kastle has been a trusted technology partner for thousands of commercial and residential property managers for decades. By partnering with PointCentral, we are proud to provide a comprehensive suite of high-tech services to the most modern apartment communities."

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the property technology industry since 1972 with advanced technology solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multifamily residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management, and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on Silicon Review's 2021 Five Best Security Companies to Watch list.

For more information about KastleAccess, KastleResident, Kastle Videocom, or any other advanced property technology innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Jake Heinz, Chief Marketing Officer, at jheinz@kastle.com.

About PointCentral

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com, provides short and long-term residential property managers with the leading property automation platform that monitors and controls smart home technology across all properties in their inventory over a secure and reliable cellular network – increasing property awareness, reducing operational costs, and improving guest and resident satisfaction.

