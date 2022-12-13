Vinyl Sustainability Council Delivers Annual Sustainability Report, Details Ongoing Adoption of Council's Verification Process

– +Vantage Vinyl® Verified Gaining Traction as Industry Standard –

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, today officially released the 2022 edition of its annual Sustainability Report, titled "Connecting Our Industry to Reach Our Potential." The report chronicles the ongoing adoption of +Vantage Vinyl® verification across the industry. The +Vantage Vinyl sustainability initiative drives improvements by jointly identifying the most relevant potential performance improvement areas for companies operating within the vinyl supply chain and having company commitments verified by an independent third-party program.

"Since 2016, the Vinyl Sustainability Council has focused its efforts on bringing the vinyl industry's supply chain together for the purpose of advancing sustainability. We are proud that over 60 organizations have joined the effort since our founding six years ago," said Jay Thomas, VSC executive director. "Our effort to expand the reach of +Vantage Vinyl verified is critical to the industry's forward momentum on sustainability, and our work has just begun."

The +Vantage Vinyl initiative is comprised of five pillars: environmental stewardship, social diligence, economic soundness, collaboration, and open communication. Within each pillar are a series of Guiding Principles that set the direction and parameters for what a company will achieve over time on its journey of continuous improvement. The Guiding Principles support improved industry performance across three impact categories: resource efficiency, emissions, and health and safety.

To read the 2022 annual Sustainability Report visit https://vantagevinyl.com/progress-report/

