WellCare of Kentucky Donates $100,000 to Home of the Innocents to Enhance Safety, Comfort for State's Most Medically Fragile Children

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky announced today it has donated $100,000 to Home of the Innocents, a community-based service program for Kentucky's most medically complex and terminally ill children. The funds will be used to enhance safety measures in the Kosair Charities Pediatric Convalescent Center (KCPCC), a skilled nursing facility that provides short-term, long-term, and respite care for children from birth to age 21.

"Kentucky's children deserve the best, and for well over a century, Home of the Innocents has provided exceptional care and support to our most vulnerable children in the commonwealth. We are proud to support their mission of enriching the lives of children and families with hope, health, and happiness," said Corey Ewing, WellCare Plan President.

Grant funds from WellCare will be used for two major needs to support the facility's 76 residents who face significant medical, developmental, and physical disabilities, including:

Purchasing 100 Arjo lift pads to ensure the safety of medically complex residents as they are transferred from bed to wheelchair and other locations

Redesigning the KCPCC lobby to enhance infection control and safety features for the residents and team members of the facility.

"We are grateful to WellCare for championing our mission and helping us maintain the highest level of care for our most fragile residents," said Paul Robinson, Home of the Innocents President & CEO.

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

About Home of the Innocents

Established in 1880, Home of the Innocents enriches the lives of children and families with hope, health, and happiness. Programs include residential and community-based behavioral health services, therapeutic foster care and adoption services, supportive services for homeless young adults, and long-term care for medically complex or terminally ill children. For more information, please visit The Heart of Our City | Home of the Innocents.

