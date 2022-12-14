Arcadis Helps Lay the Groundwork for Transforming JFK Airport into a World-Class International Transportation Hub

Terminal 8 expansion project completes work, marks the beginning of the JFK Vision Plan

JFK multi-terminal redevelopment program to include additional and refurbished space throughout the entire airport

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, is pleased to announce that their work in the John F. Kennedy Terminal 8 expansion is completed, marking the beginning of the historic JFK Vision Plan that is transforming the international airport into a world-class global transportation hub. During the course of the project, Arcadis was embedded with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's (PANYNJ) Construction Management Division and provided project oversight to the redevelopment and refurbishment work being performed at the terminal.

Arcadis is dedicated to solutions that interconnect the world from city to city and from airport to downtown, focusing on bringing airports and other transportation centers into a more optimized future. The Company's expertise lies within creating multimodal solutions which interconnect the world, prioritizing airports as the anchor point of all transportation.

Nick Hutchison, Global Airport Solutions Director for Arcadis said, "We are so pleased with the results of the Terminal 8 expansion project. Airports like JFK, which hosts so many global travelers, will serve as multimodal hubs for urban centers of the future, and Arcadis is proud to have worked on JFK with this vision in mind."

The $400 million expansion and modernization will allow British Airways to move from its long-time home in Terminal 7 and co-locate with American Airlines in Terminal 8. The 60-year-old Terminal 7 will be demolished to clear space for a new Terminal 6 that will begin construction early next year.

Operational enhancements of Terminal 8 include five new widebody gates, four new widebody parking positions, and an expanded and upgraded baggage handling system that will together support additional transatlantic flights. The terminal has also been expanded with approximately 130,000 square feet of additional and refurbished space.

Helga Junold, Vice President and Operations Director for Mobility NY and NJ of Arcadis said, "Arcadis is proud to have provided program and construction management expertise across a wide range of disciplines as embedded team members within the PANYNJ Construction Management Division for delivery of the new Terminal 8 at JFK airport."

Work will continue throughout other terminals and portions of the airport in the transformation of JFK International which is expected to total over $18 billion invested once completed. Arcadis is currently providing additional management on similar projects such as JFK New Terminal One, and New Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

