Bettor Vision Launches a First of its Kind Fantasy and Sports Betting App with a Contest to Send Fans to the "Big Game"

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bettor Vision announces the launch of a new app that finally gives cross-over fans a single source to access all activity across their fantasy teams, contests, and sportsbook wagers. To support this launch, Bettor Vision wants to give these cross-over fans an opportunity to attend the "big game." Between December 18th, 2022 and January 23rd, 2023, fans can enter to win a chance for one of three prizes: two tickets with airfare and lodging to the "big game", two tickets with airfare and lodging to the All-Star game, or a 75" Smart TV. Upon the completion of the contest, five lucky winners (1 Grand Prize winner, 1 First Place winner, and 3 Second Place winners) will be randomly drawn from the entry pool.

Fans can enter to win the sweepstakes at www.bettorvisionbucketlistgiveaway.com . Upon submitting an Online Entry, entrants can share with friends using a personalized URL provided on the submission confirmation screen. For every new individual that enters the Sweepstakes by clicking through the link, completing and submitting the entry form, the referring entrant will receive one bonus entry into the drawing up to a maximum of ten Bonus Entries.

"Bettor Vision customers are avid sports fans that play fantasy sports and bet on sports to feel connected to the action. We created Bettor Vision so these fans could conveniently get all their sports action in one place without missing out on the games they were watching," said co-founder and CEO, Brett Lanier. "This promotion gives our customers a chance to REALLY feel connected to the action by attending sports bucket list experiences in person or using their massive new TV to host a party for the Big Game."

Bettor Vision aims to give fans the ability to maneuver their fantasy and sports betting needs without having to miss what matters most to them: the game day action! By downloading the app, fans can now get back into the action and potentially see it all in-person!

Founded in 2021 by Geoff Doyle and Brett Lanier, Bettor Vision is a mobile app that aggregates sports fans' fantasy and betting accounts. With 40+ combined years of experience, Geoff and Brett identified a growing need amongst this community to better streamline information and give control back to the gameday fanatic.

