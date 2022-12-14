Overhaul Closes Out a Momentous 2022 with Three Prestigious Company Award Recognitions

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, is ending 2022 on a strong note, announcing continued company growth and momentum through three new prestigious award wins. The company was selected as an Inno Pick in the 2022 Austin Inno Fire Awards by The Business Journals, ranked #52 as a Top Workplace for 2022 by The Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces and named a recipient of the 2022 Top Tech Startup award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive .

"We're so pleased to end 2022 on a positive note with these additional award wins," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "These acknowledgements prove that we are not only dedicated to our local Austin roots, but the larger supply chain and logistics industry as a whole. We look forward to carrying this momentum into the New Year and accomplishing even more."

Now in its seventh year, the Austin Inno Fire Awards is an annual celebration of innovation across the Austin ecosystem - big and small, people and organizations. The award seeks to highlight and honor the local startups, VC firms and supporting organizations in the Austin community that have accomplished major wins during 2022.

The Austin-American Statesman Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback and evaluates how companies measure up to the competition in the greater Austin area. The confidential survey given to employees uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection. Overhaul is listed among 127 companies on this year's list with over 80 employees surveyed.

The Top Tech Startup awards spotlight top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This year's winners play in a variety of different market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bring in $1 million to $20 million-plus in revenue per year.

These latest honors add to Overhaul's award portfolio for 2022, with the company honored as No. 1003 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, ranked #236 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, rated as a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2022 Supply Chain Visibility Grid and recognized as a Challenger on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms in this year alone.

About Overhaul:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only data-agnostic supply chain visibility and security solution. Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's experienced team members hold thousands of years of logistics experience, partnering with each client to create a comprehensive solution for their entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

