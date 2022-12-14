Prokeep Enlists Top National Talent to Board & VP Positions Preparing for Growth and Product Expansion in 2023

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prokeep, the industry-leading, web-based end-to-end communication and commerce platform, announces the recent appointment of board member, Scott Wolfe Jr., in addition to new Vice President of Product, Bryan Hjelm, and Vice President of Sales, Derek Halpern. "Prokeep is growing fast to deliver even more value to distributors in 2023," said Prokeep CEO, Jack Carrere. "In order to accomplish our vision of being 'mission control for distributors', we needed to bring on talent to match — people who have already pioneered the world of SaaS in construction. That's why we brought on Scott, Bryan, and Derek. We're in an exciting place."

Prokeep - Messaging Built for Distributors (PRNewsfoto/Prokeep) (PRNewswire)

Prokeep is an innovative technology company developing modern ways for distributors to connect to customers with efficiency and ease. By pioneering how branches communicate with customers through messaging, Prokeep revolutionized the way distributors make sales.

Since its founding in 2016, Prokeep has seen exponential growth in its customer base (1,000+ distributors), staff, and product development. With new product and data offerings coming in 2023, Prokeep is thrilled to bring on experienced leaders to drive its development and continue to expand the value it brings to its customers.

Scott Wolfe joined Prokeep's board of directors in November. Along with deep relationships within the construction industry, Scott is equipped with a remarkable success record from his previous venture, Levelset — a software that empowered the construction industry by improving cash flow and fueling growth for contractors and distributors. Levelset was acquired by Procore for $500M in 2021.

Bryan Hjelm joined Prokeep's executive team as Vice President of Product in October. He plans to scale the product team and exponentially expand Prokeep's features, with hopes of guiding product growth to make Prokeep an indispensable, multifaceted platform that will further revolutionize the construction industry. Bryan brings a 20-year track record of guiding transformative startup growth across product, operations, marketing, and customer success. Before Prokeep he was a member of the senior leadership team at Austin FinTech startup CSID which was acquired by Experian in 2016.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to innovate and build tangible value to an industry that is going through digital transformation, and to be a part of the amazing culture that has been curated by the founders," Bryan Hjelm - VP of Sales, Prokeep.

Joining Prokeep as Vice President of Sales in November, Derek Halpern brings expert experience in establishing and building a sales team for rapid growth. Most recently, Derek was the SVP of Sales at Nvoicepay, which was at a similar stage as Prokeep, and helped grow that business before it was acquired for over $200 million. Derek also brings a deep level of construction industry experience from his prior sales leadership role at Billtrust. As VP of Sales at Prokeep, Derek has big plans to grow the team and utilize his vision of data-driven growth to ramp sales and increase the number of everyday Prokeep users.

"I am excited to return to the construction tech industry after starting my career and spending many years in that space. I look forward to helping the people that make up the backbone of our infrastructure solve real problems in a market that has been historically underserved by technology providers." Derek Halpern - VP of Sales, Prokeep

Prokeep continues to raise the bar with a one-of-a-kind communication and commerce platform that is revolutionizing the distributor industry with accessible digital transformation. Since its $9M Seed round in early 2022, Prokeep has seen incredible growth and continued to build a team of industry leaders to bring the company to the next level. Along with the most recent VP hires, Prokeep has doubled its team in 2022 to ensure it can continue to capitalize on its unique market position and bring value to customers faster as they forecast substantial growth in 2023.

About Prokeep

Founded in 2016, Prokeep is a web-based end-to-end communication and commerce platform built for today's distributor market. The Prokeep platform is designed for and continues to evolve from distributor feedback to streamline ordering, deliveries, and pickups – all in one, easy-to-use workplace. The Prokeep customer base includes over 1,000 distributors throughout the US and Canada. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Prokeep.com.

Media Contact: Brooks Young

Phone: 504-233-9566

Email: brooks.young@prokeep.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prokeep