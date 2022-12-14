Servify Enables Samsung Care+ B2B Program on Samsung Business Platform in the US

After the successful pilot of the program in mid-last year

~1.3M contracts secured so far

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servify, a global product lifecycle management platform, announced the launch of Samsung Care+ for Business in the samsung.com/business platform through its collaboration with Samsung Electronics America. Samsung Care+ for Business is a premium device protection program targeted toward business customers in the US.

Servify Logo (PRNewswire)

Launched last year, it is exclusively designed as a business continuity solution for enterprises. Samsung Care+ for Business delivers a complete solution for device protection and maximizes business productivity. Benefits for Enterprises include - Digital and fully automated claims journey and Contract Management feature via webpage. The key USP of the program is that there is no service fee for any service request made by the customers.

Servify enables the overall management and administration of the program together with system integration with Samsung's platform. The program has integrated over 1400 enterprises into the platform and has secured ~1.3 million contracts so far.

"Our longstanding relationship with Samsung has scaled geographies and served businesses and consumers with equal delight. We're thrilled that Samsung Care+ for Business is well received in the US, where we continue to expand our footprint," said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify.

"Samsung is pleased to continue to collaborate with Servify to provide the best quality customer experience for Samsung Care+ for Business customers. Samsung Care+ for Business, with Servify's platform, provides seamless device protection ensuring our customers' business workflows remain uninterrupted," said Greg Hill, Head of Enterprise Product Management and GTM, at Samsung Electronics America.

Samsung Care+ for Business provides its customers a worry-free protection plan, guaranteed Samsung certified service and hassle-free process for claims and tech support. Some of the prominent enterprises include Walmart, Zonar Systems, Mobile County Public Schools among others.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc (SEA)

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. The company pushes beyond the limits of today's technology to provide ground-breaking connected experiences across its large portfolio of products and services, including mobile devices, home appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks, and digital displays. As EPA's ENERGY STAR® Corporate Commitment Partner, SEA is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment through its eco-conscious products, practices and operations. To learn more and to get involved, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us and follow @SamsungNewsUS . SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Servify

Servify integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem through its product lifecycle management platform, to deliver great after-sales service experience. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify has spread its reach in multiple countries across the globe, partnering with over 75 OEM brands including top mobile device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers and carriers. The Servify platform processes more than 3 million transactions monthly, with 250k+ Platform users spread across retailers, service centres, contact centres and administration teams worldwide serving millions of consumers.

Additional information on Servify is available at www.servify.tech

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968449/Servify_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Servify