SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds OFIX, APEN, SAL, and BNFT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OFIX by SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OFIX shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of SeaSpine common stock for each OFIX share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.09 based upon SeaSpine' December 13, 2022 closing price of $7.43. If you own OFIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ofix

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of APEN by Boston Scientific Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APEN shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash for each share of APEN common stock owned. If you own APEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apen

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL), in connection with the proposed merger of SAL with NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT"). Under the merger agreement, SAL shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each SAL share, representing implied per-share consideration of $31.78 based upon NBT's December 13, 2022 closing price of $42.66. If you own SAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sal

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BNFT by Voya Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BNFT shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of BNFT common stock owned. If you own BNFT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bnft

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law