Teren Expands Content Region Footprint to Include Oklahoma and Arkansas Data

The climate resilience data and analytics company lands three new energy clients in the two Ozark states.

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teren , the climate resilience data and analytics company, today announced it has expanded its analytics offerings to multiple new energy clients in its newly established content region of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Teren identifies a content region as an area where there is a combination of environmental and natural force risk as well as asset congestion. Teren collects high-fidelity LiDAR on regular intervals based on the volatility and needs of the geography and processes analytics to identify and understand soil, hydrology and vegetation changes.

Teren (PRNewsfoto/Teren) (PRNewswire)

"We analyze the content regions at regular intervals to evaluate environmental changes over time. This allows us to track potential threats that are not visible to the human eye and get ahead of potential disasters," said Toby Kraft, Teren CEO. "The insights we've been able to obtain have been invaluable, and we're making headway in creating a more sustainable planet through risk mitigation."

Using Teren's nationwide, comprehensive threat and susceptibility models to pinpoint climate-related risks, the new clients have been able to locate areas where further investigation was needed. Some of the biggest challenges spotted in the region included subsidence and landslides caused by soil movement, karst, hydrology and vegetation changes.

By obtaining regional high-fidelity data and fusing it with informed analytics packages, Teren can help other owners and operators with assets in the region understand the specific threats against their infrastructure. Additionally, project developers looking to build infrastructure, such as renewable sites or power transmission corridors, can leverage the data within the content region to evaluate potential sites.

This expansion builds onto the growing nationwide content library Teren announced earlier this year. The climate resilience company aims to accumulate a repository of remotely-sensed 3D (spatial) data across the United States. That data is updated at regular intervals to monitor changes over time, providing a unique 4D (temporal) view to feed analytics that identify risk, inform mitigation and strengthen asset resilience.

"The progress we've made on our LiDAR content library has been a helpful asset for operators and developers alike," Kraft said. "This offering helps accomplish our goal of expanding our footprint and ability to turn data into actionable information about sustainability and climate resilience."

For more information about Teren, learn more at www.teren4d.com .

About Teren

Denver-based Teren is a leading climate resilience data and analytics company. By harnessing the plethora of remotely sensed data from orbit and airborne platforms, Teren delivers hyper-localized, asset-level insights for managing climate risk and building resilience over time. Teren uniquely solves complex problems by applying modern data science techniques, geo-intelligence, and high-performance computing to deliver timely, actionable results. Teren works with asset owners, developers, engineering firms, and insurers to pinpoint risk, reduce exposure and improve climate resilience. Learn more at www.teren4d.com .

Media Contact

Raven Carpenter

BLASTmedia for Teren

teren@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext. 171

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teren