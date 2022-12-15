Duke Energy supports North Carolina communities with more than $750,000 in grants to support emergency preparedness

Funding will support 24 nonprofits and government agencies from across the state

Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and essential tools to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of another active storm season in the Carolinas, first responders and emergency managers are looking ahead to prepare their communities for the continued impacts of severe weather.

Duke Energy is preparing as well, and stands in support of these communities across North Carolina by announcing more than $750,000 in grants to reinforce their ability to help residents prepare for and recover from severe weather events.

"Emergency preparedness and storm recovery begin at the local level," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Households and businesses across our state have endured a number of significant and costly storms in recent years. These grants will help our communities by giving our first responders the tools and training they need to tackle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

This year's emergency preparedness, response and recovery grants are designed to help organizations with key roles in emergency preparedness increase their ability to bounce back more quickly from major weather events through advanced preparation and planning. Grants will help local communities do everything from fund new materials, kits and shelters to provide specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios.

"Duke Energy is a mission essential partner for North Carolina Emergency Management and the wider State Emergency Response Team. This funding will allow local jurisdictions and organizations expand their capacity to effectively respond and to support expedited recovery," said Will Ray, Director of Emergency Management for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. "Successful preparedness, response, and recovery takes a whole of community approach from public, private, non-profits, volunteer agencies. This is an important initiative that will ultimately improve community resilience for 10.5 million North Carolinians."

A complete list of grant recipients and program details can be found here .

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

