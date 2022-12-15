LE MERIDIEN AND ELEMENT SALT LAKE CITY DOWNTOWN TO OPEN MID-JANUARY 2023

First Dual-Pad Property in Salt Lake City Will Also Be First Le Méridien in the State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritchie Group and Garn Development, Utah-based commercial real estate development companies, announce that Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown will open mid-January 2023. This is the first dual-pad property in Salt Lake City, as well as the first Le Méridien and Element combination of Marriott brands. Additionally, this is the first Le Méridien in the state of Utah and the first hotel with a full-scale rooftop bar in the market. Salt Lake City's newest property is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management platform that provides an innovative approach to maximizing performance.

The hotel is ideally located just six miles from the airport and twenty minutes from the mountains, making skiing and other outdoor excursions easily accessible. The property is also adjacent to Vivint Arena, home of the NBA's Utah Jazz, and steps away from the Salt Palace Convention Center. The newly formed development where the property is located is called The West Quarter, which aims to connect two halves of downtown with a mid-block pedestrian road called Quarter Row, that spans one city block. In addition to Le Méridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown, the development also includes The Charles (a residential building), retail space, and restaurants. In the heart of Salt Lake City's Warehouse District, The West Quarter is conveniently located between The Gateway and City Creek and offers easy access to a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.

Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown boasts 144 sophisticated and chic rooms and suites, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with city views and emerald tile-adorned showers. Curated with design-forward and custom-made décor, accommodations are a nod to distinctive European influence and provide guests with the Le Méridien signature plush bed and Malin + Goetz bath amenities.

Element Salt Lake City Downtown offers 126 sustainable and bright rooms and suites with city view floor-to-ceiling windows, fully equipped kitchenettes, and spacious spa-like bathrooms with eco-conscious amenities. Accommodations feature ergonomic design elements with modern touches and relaxing earth-toned colors. Guests are treated to complimentary daily breakfast, evening receptions, and free bike rentals.

The dual-pad hotel's signature restaurant, Adelaide, is an urban brasserie -- French and New Orleans inspired with Cajun undertones. Located on the ground floor, the unique architecture of the brasserie creates a charming ambiance as guests savor delectable flavors and pairings. Globally influenced and locally curated, every meal is a work of art. Adelaide also features a full bar, oyster and raw bar, as well as a private dining room and outdoor patio space.

Casual dining meets vibrant sophistication at Van Ryder, the first full-scale hotel rooftop experience in Salt Lake City. Offering sweeping views of the city and the Wasatch mountains, the menu features artisan crafted libations with cocktail cuisine. The bar gets its namesake from Jack "The Rambling Kid" Van Ryder, an American cowboy and western artist. His soft, pastel-colored paintings captured the dusty, brooding Western twilight skies, and the venue keeps his art and legacy alive. A private dining area is also available.

Overseeing the vision and execution of the food and beverage program is Executive Chef Jacqueline Siao. With over 15 years of culinary experience, Chef Siao is a performance-focused, strategic leader with expertise in menu and recipe development in addition to operations and management. She most recently served as Executive Chef at the Hyatt Centric Park City in Park City, UT and before that, at the W Aspen in Aspen, CO.

Two meeting spaces and one pre-function area make up a total of 8,355 square feet of inviting event and meeting space. The options feature open-concept design and natural lighting with adaptable configurations. The Triumph Ballroom holds up to 642 people; the Pierce Arrow Boardroom holds up to 82 people; and the pre-function space holds up to 220 people.

Guests can keep up their fitness regime with the rooftop fitness center, which offers a pristine outdoor pool, Peloton bikes, cardio machines, and strength equipment. On-site valet and self-parking are both offered, plus vehicle charging stations. Pets are also welcome.

The property was designed by the award-winning architectural team, HKS , a firm of architects, designers, advisors, and makers driven by curiosity and devoted to creating places that combine beauty with performance. Interiors were designed by Studio HBA , the fastest growing arm of Hirsch Bedner Associates, who are known for delivering unique and contextually responsive design. The architect of record is Beecher Walker, one of the West's top commercial architecture firms, with a team of architects and designers united by a passion for good design – a sustainable, technologically-forward fusion of aesthetic, emotion, function, and responsibility.

Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown is located at 131 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah and Element Salt Lake City Downtown is located at 145 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Opening rates start at $219 for Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown and $189 for Element Salt Lake City Downtown.

Le Méridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown is a dual-pad property in Downtown Salt Lake City. The hotels offer a combined 270 rooms and suites, Van Ryder rooftop bar, signature urban brasserie Adelaide, rooftop pool and fitness center, and approximately 8,355 square feet of event space. Located in The West Quarter development, it has great proximity to Temple Square, City Creek, and is steps away from Vivint Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz, and the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Azul Hospitality Group is a premier hospitality management platform providing industry-leading service, rigorous management, ethical operations, and innovative approaches to maximizing the performance of an asset. The company's primary focus is on upscale hotels and resorts, with unique destination and product attributes. For additional information, please visit https://azulhospitalitygroup.com

The Ritchie Group (TRG) is a second-generation family office commercial real estate development company, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. TRG's development focus is on needs-based real estate such as multifamily (housing), self-storage, and industrial projects. We are also experienced hospitality and retail developers, particularly when these asset classes complement our mixed-use projects. We have developed or co-developed $1.5 billion of "ground up" projects, have another $900 million currently under construction, and a queue of an additional $1.25 billion in our development pipeline at various stages. Please visit our website for more information: https://theritchiegroup.com

Garn Development is a diversified commercial real estate development company based in Layton, Utah. In the past 12 years, they have developed or co-developed over $3 billion of hospitality, multi-family, assisted-living, self-storage, retail and industrial projects. Their focus is to create value for partners with a diverse income stream that is resilient to market cycles. Garn Development currently owns twenty-five hotels, nine multifamily communities, nine assisted living communities, and over one million square feet of self-storage, retail and industrial assets. Their current development pipeline has approximately $2.0 billion of projects in various stages of development. For additional information, please visit https://garndev.com

The West Quarter is a new mixed-use development in the heart of Salt Lake City's Warehouse District. This is where downtown connects with entertainment and sports at Vivint Smart Home Arena and endless shopping options. Spanning an entire city block, The West Quarter has it all, right in the middle of it all. Whether you're looking for a spot to live or stay, work or play, dine or drink, you can find it here in The West Quarter. For additional information, please visit: https://thewestquarter.com

