Messer Americas Certified as Great Place to Work

All major Messer Americas countries earn prestigious designation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, the largest privately held industrial gases company in the world, today announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® across all major industrial gases businesses in the Americas. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"I am both excited and honored that Messer has been recognized as a Great Place to Work," said Jens Luehring, President and CEO, Messer Americas. "People Excellence is a key pillar in our operational strategy that is focused on creating an environment that attracts and retains our highly skilled workforce, motivating and enabling each colleague to reach their highest potential. Being certified as a Great Place to Work demonstrates the commitment we make to our employees."

"The employee experience is central to earning the Great Place to Work certification," said Brian Williams, Vice President of Human Resources. "We are proud of the positive sentiment our employees have toward our company culture, and thank Messer employees in the Americas for all they do."

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Messer is one of the best companies to work for in the countries where they operate."

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™



Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

