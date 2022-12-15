Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Denton, Texas

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Denton, Texas. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Denton, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Denton can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in Denton Crossing, a popular shopping center that includes other retailers such as Best Buy, Total Wine & More, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, T.J. Maxx, Kroger and HomeGoods. Denton Crossing is owned and managed by Kite Realty Group Trust and is ideally located on South Loop 288, just off Interstate 35. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 20 Nordstrom Rack stores and 8 Nordstrom stores in Texas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Denton Crossing," said Jason Kasal, VP & Sr. Leasing Director at Kite Realty Group. "Nordstrom Rack's high-quality offerings and welcoming format will be an excellent addition to the compelling shopper experience and diverse merchandising mix offered at Denton Crossing."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. As of September 30, 2022, KRG owned interests in 183 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caroline Mattingly

Nordstrom, Inc.

NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.