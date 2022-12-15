Pivotree Customers Report Record-Breaking Cyber 5 Sales in 2022

Technology implemented and supported by Pivotree enabled a frictionless experience through the year's peak shopping period, with some retailers reporting up to 30% increases in order volume and sales

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced its clients, including leaders across several retail categories, experienced record-breaking 2022 sales and seamless operations throughout one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, the Cyber 5: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Sunday and, of course, Cyber Monday.

Pivotree’s leadership recently shared their top 2023 commerce predictions (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"In what was expected to be a slower year, our clients beat all expectations and saw a strong kick-off to the holiday shopping season, with many working with us to to improve their digital infrastructure and build a frictionless journey for their customers, helping them exceed their Cyber 5 records," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO, Pivotree. "Working with retail clients to prepare them for peak periods through ongoing testing and mitigation actions paid off with zero preventable outages on their servers. Preparedness and stability of commerce platforms is never a one-and-done approach, it requires ongoing management of the retailer's ecosystem to address both changing customer expectations and technological demands."

Pivotree clients saw significant jumps in orders and processing abilities. Supply Chain customers reported orders increasing significantly from 2021 with several reporting up to 30% increases, as well as some reporting as much as 1000% increases in orders from the previous month.

Technology implemented and supported by Pivotree enabled clients to pivot and adjust to customer demands in real-time. Pivotree's implementation of Fluent Commerce's Omni capabilities enabled one of our clients to redirect orders from its over committed warehouse to their stores for fulfillment resulting in 17K units shipped and customer commitments being kept.

An important factor in peak periods is preparedness and ability to process volume at high spread. Pivotree customers expressed great satisfaction with the performance and health of their ecommerce solutions. Specifically, their end customers experienced speed with stability, even during times of peak traffic.

Most customers saw increasing or stable revenue results from the previous year, with multiple customers reporting their best Black Friday results in their history. Other customers experienced strong website conversion rates and excellent average order values, and managed to maintain their site performance at the optimal levels supported by the Pivotree teams throughout the year.

Pivotree clients are no exception to what many analysts saw as a healthy growth trend in ecommerce. Digital Commerce 360, reported U.S. online sales over the critical Cyber 5 period (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) returned to a growth pattern for online merchants, growing 4% year over year, according to Adobe Analytics data. Online sales reached $35.27 billion, which is 4.0% higher than 2021's down year of $33.90 billion. It's also 2.65% higher than 2020's record year of $34.36 billion.



Want a Sneak Peek of 2023?

Pivotree's leadership recently shared their top 2023 commerce predictions and advice in a new guide. We want to help you prepare for the year ahead — download your copy now .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com

Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.