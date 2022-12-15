RAM Partners in Top 5 in National MSA Online Review Rankings

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online reviews consistently put RAM Partners-managed communities at the top of the best places to live in the largest MSAs in the country, according to J Turner Research, an independent multifamily research firm.

In each of the MSA rankings, RAM is in the top 5 companies in terms of volume of high ranking properties. Its ratio of top-ranked communities to portfolio is the highest.

"RAM Partners is honored to be recognized nationally for our work in online reputation," said Bill Leseman, President and CEO. "Our team is committed to creating welcoming, vibrant and thriving communities by striving for greatness in every aspect of our business. We are grateful our residents acknowledge our commitment in their online reviews."

By monitoring the online reviews of more than 130,000 properties nationwide, J Turner has developed a statistical model to determine the highest-ranking MSAs (metro statistical areas) and the top-ranked communities in each.

In the 25 most populated, highest-rated MSAs, RAM Partners had the 4th most properties under management. In the 26 to 50 range, the company landed at No. 5, and from 51 to 75, RAM Partners managed the second most properties with top ORA scores.

RAM Partners earned the highest ORA score growth in the Top 10 property managers in 2022, reaching the No. 4 spot overall. It has been in top 10 of the National Multifamily Housing Council's 50 largest apartment managers for eight consecutive years in the ORA Power Ranking.

