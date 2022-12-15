Vertimass Opens New Laboratory Near Dartmouth College

ENFIELD, N.H., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertimass, a company developing breakthrough technologies to expand the use of sustainable fuels, announced today it has established a new laboratory in the historic town of Enfield, New Hampshire to accelerate advancing its technology for conversion of ethanol, methanol, butanol, and other alcohols into sustainable aviation fuel. Vertimass is outfitting the 64 Main Street site with laboratory and bench scale reaction systems for catalyst and product optimization and analytical tools to characterize the range of products made by CADO technology.

"After searching for suitable sites, we are very excited to have found the perfect location for a new facility to support our mission of commercializing sustainable jet fuel and provide the flexibility to produce other fuels and chemicals," said John Hannon, PhD, Vertimass' chief operating officer. "We believe this space offers important advantages that will enhance research and development of our novel technologies. In addition to providing capabilities vital to our strategy to advance and rapidly commercialize technology for sustainable production of transportation fuels, this location offers the prospect to collaborate with other local sustainable energy companies. And with Dartmouth College just a short drive away, the site offers the opportunity to tap into some of the best talent in the country."

Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League research university located less than 20 minutes away, is one of the most prestigious universities in the U.S. and was ranked the 12th best national university in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

This laboratory facility is just the latest in Vertimass' continued progress. The company recently announced that they are part of a consortium that was awarded $1.35 million by Denmark to produce fuels from carbon dioxide. Its president and chief executive officer, Dr. Charles Wyman, was recently elected to the National Academy of Engineering, one of the highest honors available to an engineer.

Vertimass technology sustainably produces vital jet, gasoline, and diesel fuels and chemicals from ethanol, methanol, butanol, and other renewable alcohols with high yields that can dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to sourcing these products from petroleum. The simplicity of the Vertimass single reaction system results in low capital and operating costs. The compatibility of Vertimass fuels and chemicals with the existing infrastructure makes possible production of low-cost, low-carbon fuels for everything, everyone, and everywhere. This Consolidated Alcohol Deoxygenation and Oligomerization (CADO) technology originated from Oak Ridge National Laboratories operated by UT-Battelle, with Vertimass obtaining worldwide exclusive rights in 2014 and advancing the technology for commercial applicability.

Vertimass LLC is based in Irvine, California with a laboratory in Enfield, New Hampshire. The mission of Vertimass LLC is to develop and widely license breakthrough technologies that substantially expand production of sustainable transportation fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. Commercialization of proprietary Vertimass technology can overcome the blend wall that currently impedes expansion of ethanol production from multiple sources of biomass and open up large new markets for aircraft and heavy-duty vehicle fuels and for chemicals not currently amenable to ethanol. For more information, visit www.vertimass.com.

