American Legion National Commander Welcomes 2023 Boost in Military Housing Allowances

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola today praised the 2023 planned increases in military housing allowances for U.S. troops.

"The Department of Defense just announced that Basic Allowance for Housing rates will increase an average of 12.1 percent next year depending on location," Troiola said. "Just this month I've had the honor of visiting military personnel in Hawaii and overseas. A common concern expressed by troops living off-base is the cost of rent and real estate. The American Legion has long believed that providing a high quality of life for our military personnel is a moral imperative. During a period of high inflation, it is important that the men and women defending this nation have access to safe and affordable housing. Whether a servicemember lives on base or off-base, I want all military families to know that they have no stronger advocate than The American Legion."

