Clarkston Consulting Announces Promotion of Mike Hackett to President

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting today announced the promotion of Mike Hackett to President effective January 1, 2023. Hackett will transition from his previous role as Managing Partner of Implementation Consulting as Clarkston's previous President Paul Garrison transitions into his new role as Partner Emeritus. As president, Hackett will lead the firm into its fourth decade of brilliant client service, innovation, and growth.

"After 25 years with the firm, Mike has a proven track record of success and consistency in every leadership role he has taken on for us. I know that our clients, our stewards, and our business are in the right hands with Mike at the helm as the firm ventures forward to grow and evolve to best serve our clients," said Clarkston's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair Tom Finegan.

In this planned and orderly transition of leadership, Partners Irene Birbeck and Jenny McLean have been promoted to Life Sciences Lead and Consumer Products and Retail Lead, respectively, of the Implementation Practice while Partner Sebastian Valencia will continue to lead Clarkston's Management and Operations Consulting Practice.

As Implementation Consulting Practice Lead, Hackett helped to significantly grow the firm's implementation business and expertise. Hackett was also instrumental in guiding Clarkston's industry-leading client satisfaction and net promoter scores, growth into new service areas, and further expansion of Clarkston's industry expertise.

Under his leadership, Garrison helped lead Clarkston through a period of unprecedented growth of new client relationships, strengthened the firm's industry-focused differentiation, and helped shape Clarkston's leadership and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. In his new role as Partner Emeritus, Garrison will continue to provide his leadership and guidance to the firm.

"I've had the fortunate pleasure of working closely with Paul Garrison in various leadership roles over the years. He has led our firm to new heights with his dedication, commitment, and development of leaders. I am honored and excited to succeed Paul as president and would like to thank him and the board for their confidence in me to lead the firm through our next chapter of growth and excellence," said Hackett.

