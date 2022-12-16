Jens Andersson new CFO at Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Castellum's current Head of Treasury, Jens Andersson, has been appointed the new CFO at Castellum AB. He will take office on 14 February 2023.

Jens Andersson previously worked as Head of Finance at Corem Property Group and Klövern.

"Jens Andersson has during the year as Head of Treasury become well versed in Castellum's operations and contributes with extensive competence and continuity to continue strengthening the company's financial position and credit rating going forward," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

Jens Andersson will take office on 14 February 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, +46 70-458 24 70

Jens Andersson, Head of Treasury Castellum AB, +46 76-855 67 02

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-12-2022 08:00 CET.

