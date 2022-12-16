MOVIE RESEARCH GURU LAUNCHES ALL NEW FILMMAKING PODCAST

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of Screen Engine/ASI, the global leader in entertainment research and content testing, has launched an all new filmmaking podcast. The show, Don't Kill the Messenger with Movie Research Expert Kevin Goetz, brings his book Audienceology to life by sharing intimate conversations with some of the most prominent filmmakers in Hollywood on a broad range of topics including the business of movies, film history, the moviegoing experience in the rise of streaming, and how audience research helps shape the most successful movies of all time.

On the first and third Wednesday of each month, a new episode is released featuring an interview with a prominent filmmaker, studio executive, or other movie and entertainment figures. Topics include stories of their filmmaking experiences, the impact that audience test screenings have had on their films, behind the scenes stories of filmmaker challenges, breaking into the industry, important filmmaking tips, and more. There are currently 8 episodes available including interviews with producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Departed), Dean Devlin (Independence Day, The Patriot), creator Andy Marks (journalist, photographer, musician, and grandson of two film greats, Groucho Marks and Gus Kahn), director David Leitch & producer Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2), producer Jason Blum (Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Halloween Ends), director/writer/producer Deon Taylor & producer Roxanne Avent Taylor (Fatale, Meet the Blacks), producer Neal Moritz (Fast and Furious franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog franchise), and producer Todd Garner (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Mortal Kombat, Zookeeper). Upcoming interviews include editor Billy Goldenberg, producer George Tillman Jr., producer Monica Levinson, and editor David Rosenbloom among others.

Host Kevin Goetz has been at the center of what Hollywood calls the 'movie research' industry for more than thirty years and his position in the entertainment world is quite unique. Named one of the most powerful and influential people in Southern California by The Los Angeles Times Magazine, Goetz became one of the leading advisors, researchers, and focus group moderators over two decades before starting Screen Engine/ASI. Today, his worldwide research firm is a multi-million-dollar company where he works alongside the major film studio chiefs, decision-makers, network and streaming platform executives. The insights produced by his firm touch every aspect of entertainment and television content creation from selection, acquisition, casting, and production, to post-production, marketing, and distribution.

Goetz recently wrote his first book published by Simon & Schuster, Audienceology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love about an important aspect of his business—audience test screenings. He has also produced twelve movies and brings both a marketing and filmmaking perspective and language to the interpretation of his research analysis.

Kevin Goetz is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and several other distinguished organizations including the Television Academy and the Producers Guild of America.

Don't Kill the Messenger with Movie Research Expert Kevin Goetz is available on all major podcast platforms. For additional information, please visit www.KevinGoetz360.com.

