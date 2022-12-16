WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS ITS 28th HOUSTON-AREA RETAIL BRANCH, ADDING TO 200+ LOCATIONS ACROSS TEXAS AND 760+ NATIONWIDE

WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS ITS 28th HOUSTON-AREA RETAIL BRANCH, ADDING TO 200+ LOCATIONS ACROSS TEXAS AND 760+ NATIONWIDE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest), headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, with 760+ branches nationwide, recently opened its 28th Houston-area retail branch, adding to 211 locations across Texas.

Woodforest National Bank recently opened a new retail branch in Houston, TX, conveniently located inside Walmart located at 10750 Westview Dr. The new location provides full-service banking and two ATMs. (PRNewswire)

The new Woodforest branch is located inside Walmart® at 10750 Westview Dr. in Houston, TX. The new in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby services and two ATMs for customers.

"We are committed to providing more convenient retail branch locations in Houston. Woodforest proudly serves our customers in one of the largest and fastest growing cities in the nation," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com. Member FDIC.

The Woodforest National Bank team recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest retail branch in Houston, TX, conveniently located inside Walmart at 10750 Westview Dr. The new location provides full-service banking and two ATMs. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank