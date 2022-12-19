Graybar Acquires CX Connexion

Expands presence in the Chicago market

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of CX Connexion, based in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. (PRNewswire)

CX Connexion is an electrical distributor that serves construction, commercial, institutional and industrial customers, with specialized capabilities in lighting and equipment design and a comprehensive solutions platform. The company was founded in 2007 and operates two locations in the Chicago area. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the CX Connexion name with the same leadership team, employees, and suppliers.

"We are excited to welcome the CX Connexion team to Graybar," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "With its positive reputation and extensive service capabilities, we believe the acquisition of CX Connexion provides a solid foundation for accelerating our growth in the Chicago market."

"CX Connexion and Graybar have similar core values, a shared focus on innovation, and a commitment to the future of our industry," said David Rosenstein, president and chief executive officer of CX Connexion. "Becoming part of Graybar allows us to preserve the strengths of our culture, while expanding our ability to serve customers, invest in growth and position our company for long-term success."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 573-2571

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graybar