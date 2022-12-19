Industry-Leading Digital Intelligence Platform Cellebrite Chooses to Collaborate with Scytale to Automate its Security Compliance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scytale , a security compliance automation platform, announces it is working with Cellebrite DI to automate the company's security compliance processes and IT audits, including SOC 2, ISO 27001 and GDPR. The collaboration is expected to help Cellebrite DI streamline its compliance workloads, enabling a faster, smarter, and more efficient audit-readiness process and audit management for multiple products.

Scytale, founded in 2020 by Meiran Galis, helps B2B SaaS companies with their security compliance requirements with advanced management and end-to-end automation, that save hundreds of resources and hours, enabling customers to focus on their core business operations, instead of manual compliance tasks. Scytale provides smart compliance technology and expert support to dozens of global technology companies.

Cellebrite, founded in 1999, is the world leader in Digital Intelligence and investigative analytics, partnering with public and private organizations to transform how they manage data in investigations to accelerate justice and ensure data security. Known for its technological breakthroughs in the technology industry, Cellebrite develops advanced mobile, cloud and computer data solutions, enabling the extensive use and management of data to provide value for the public and private sectors.

Gadi Rapaport, Vice President of Global IT, Cellebrite states: "We are continuously looking for more ways to take our compliance to new heights and having smart compliance technology on our side means more efficient ways of maintaining and managing our security processes, ensuring continuous compliance in all areas of our business."

Meiran Galis, CEO, Scytale states: "We are delighted to collaborate with digital intelligence and investigative analytics leader, Cellebrite, to streamline their compliance journey so they can concentrate on their core business operations and day-to-day responsibilities"

SOC 2 and ISO 27001 are globally-recognized compliance frameworks that specify how an organization should manage customer data through implementing relevant policies and procedures and having effective internal controls in place. GDPR provides a legal framework that requires organizations to have robust processes in place for handling and storing personal information. With this being said, it is important for Cellebrite to maintain its security compliance.

Since the company's inception, Cellebrite has demonstrated exceptional standards of data protection and information security practices. With Scytale, their security and compliance teams will have another tool at their disposal to ensure intelligent security compliance.

In today's world, next-generation compliance automation can enable organizations to meet stringent information security requirements, build customer trust, and manage risks efficiently and effectively. Utilizing Scytale's technology means that Cellebrite can now enjoy automated evidence collection and continuous audit of their internal controls.

Additionally, the Cellebrite team can easily complete and manage all their security audit tasks in a single source of truth. With cross-mapping of various frameworks and advanced customization depth options, Scytale can minimize the false-positive alert to a minimum and show only the relevant data to the relevant owner, and the right time.

