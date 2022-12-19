Milberg's $11.1M IBM Verdict Recognized Among Top 10 of 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Matthew E. Lee and Jeremy R. Williams of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman ("Milberg") obtained one of the ten highest jury verdicts of 2021 for an $11.1 million decision in Kingston v. International Business Machines Corp, according to the publication Top Verdict.

Milberg's $11.1 million IBM verdict, reached on April 15, 2021 , was one of the ten highest jury verdicts of 2021.

The IBM verdict, reached on April 15, 2021, was the seventh largest Labor & Employment verdict of the year, says Top Verdict. Its accolades are based on the year, geographic region, type, and monetary values of cases tried in U.S. state or federal courts.

Heard by a Seattle jury, the IBM case involved allegations that Scott Kingston, a former IBM sales manager, was wrongfully terminated after he raised claims of racial bias in how his subordinates were treated. Mr. Kingston was fired in 2018 and he filed a lawsuit against IBM later that year. The jury found that IBM violated several laws, including the Washington Law Against Discrimination and race discrimination and wage withholding public policies. It awarded Mr. Kingston approximately $1.9 million in past economic losses, $3.1 million in future economic losses, $114,000 in unpaid sales commissions, and $6 million for emotional harm.

The jury's award was the largest ever in a retaliation, discrimination, or wrongful termination case in the Western District of Washington. At the time of the decision, Milberg Senior Partner Matthew Lee said, "We are proud of our client. He deserved justice and, after three long years, this verdict has given him that."

Lee and Williams lead Milberg's Employment & Civil Rights practice group from the firm's Raleigh, North Carolina office. The group has obtained multimillion dollar verdicts and settlements in cases dealing with unpaid sales commissions, racial and age discrimination, employee misclassification, retirement benefits, unreimbursed business expenses, rest and meal break violations, and other labor and employment matters. In addition to the Kingston verdict, Milberg has successfully represented current and past IBM employees in several sales commission lawsuits against the technology giant.

Since 1965, Milberg has recovered over $50 billion for our clients, set groundbreaking legal precedents, and prompted meaningful changes in corporate governance. The firm has a long history of standing up to corporations on behalf of workers, including cases against Fortune 500 companies.

