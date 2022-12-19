Reflector Media Completes Strategic Acquisition of MacObserver.com, Established Apple-Centric Consumer Tech Site

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflector Media has successfully completed the acquisition of MacObserver.com ("The Mac Observer"), a leading digital tech publication based out of the United States of America that provides extensive coverage of Apple products and services.

Founded in December 1998 by David Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin, The Mac Observer has been the go-to source for Apple-related news ever since Steve Jobs brought it to profit. TMO also comes with a wide audience of Apple podcast listeners, a channel started back in 2016.

In 2021 the website was handed to Dr. Serhat Kurt, Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Educational Technology and a university professor from Chicago.

"I've been a fan of TheMacObserver since my early days as a freelance writer. With WindowsReport.com we've become a global leader when it comes to content around Microsoft's products and services; now we look forward to applying the same operational expertise to become an even better resource for the growing audience around the Apple ecosystem," says Radu Tyrsina, Founder and CEO of Reflector Media.

"The Mac Observer is an Internet icon, one of the oldest and most respected sites. Dave Hamilton built and nurtured a legacy that has influenced many of the biggest Apple media outlets. I was privileged to own it for a time, and it is with a heavy heart that I am passing it forward. I am positive that Radu and his team will take The Mac Observer to where it deserves.," said Serhat Kurt, the previous owner of The Mac Observer.

"When I first heard that Serhat's scenario had changed and he no longer had the bandwidth to run the site, I was concerned for its future. The Mac Observer still means a great deal to me, and I truly want to see it thrive. Then I found out it was Radu and his team who had acquired the business, and I couldn't be happier.," said Dave Hamilton, co-founder of The Mac Observer.

ReflectorMedia is a digital media company that operates and publishes online properties with a readership of around 30M monthly pageviews. The company specializes in strategic partnerships that connect millions of people with the correct answers they seek online. This latest acquisition is highly complementary to Reflector Media's tech portfolio, which includes notable sites such as WindowsReport.com and VPNCentral.com .

