SPINEART AND ECENTIAL ROBOTICS ANNOUCE A PARTNERSHIP TO CO-DEVELOP SPINE SURGERY APPLICATIONS AND CO-MARKET THE ECENTIAL ROBOTICS' OPEN ROBOTIC SURGERY PLATFORM

PLAN-LES-OUATES (GENEVA), Switzerland and GIÈRES (GRENOBLE), France, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spineart, a leading provider of spine surgery implants and eCential Robotics, a growth MedTech company that designs and produces an open system unifying robotics, surgical navigation, and 2D/3D robotic imaging, today announced they entered a long-term collaboration agreement.

The collaboration between the two companies involves research and development, marketing, and commercialization. Training centers for augmented spine surgery trial, both in the United States and Europe, will be available to surgeons in 2023. With a streamlined workflow and a smartphone-inspired user interface, spine surgeons will benefit from eCential Robotics' state-of- the-art integrated platform, fully compatible with Spineart's comprehensive and proven portfolio of innovative spine implants.

Jerome Trividic, Spineart CEO, commented: "There's a strong cultural and geographical fit between our companies. Combining and leveraging eCential Robotics' technology in navigation and robotics with Spineart's expertise in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, is the ultimate expression of our Quality, Innovation, Simplicity philosophy. We strongly believe that our combined efforts will rapidly establish the integrated platform as the reference in augmented spine surgery with navigation and robotic assistance".

Stéphane Lavallée, eCential Robotics CEO, declared: "We are pleased to collaborate with Spineart, a robust and fast-growing partner, which enables us to develop and market the equivalent of the smartphone for medical robots. Thanks to our "open" strategy, eCential Robotics is already collaborating, and will intensify its partnerships, with several technology companies and implant manufacturers to associate our platform with diverse 3D imaging devices and proprietary applications".

About Spineart

Spineart's mission is to transform spine surgery for patients, surgeons, and hospitals by developing procedures and medical devices that are safe and efficient, used by surgeons to enhance their patient's life.

True to its values: Quality, Innovation, Simplicity, Spineart is renown as a pioneer in the fields of disc prosthesis, simplification of surgical acts, 3D printed porous titanium and traceability of surgical implants. Today, Spineart remains at the forefront of its sector with the development of a complete portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies for surgical assistance. Spineart was awarded the "Prix de l'Economie Genevoise 2022" for its contribution to technological and scientific innovations, commercial activities, job creations and ESG principles.

About eCential Robotics

eCential Robotics is a Grenoble-based company specializing in surgical robotics. It develops and markets a unique system unifying 2D/3D robotic imaging and real-time navigation. With 100 patents and seven trademarks, it pursues a disruptive innovation strategy. It offers orthopedic and neurosurgeons easy-to-use, cutting-edge technology to visualize their operations, particularly minimally invasive surgery. The eCential Robotics platform is a universal system open to all implants. Winner of the Bpifrance Worldwide Innovation Challenge in 2018, the company designs and produces all its equipment in Grenoble, France, including hardware and software.

