UM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE SURGEON-SCIENTIST NAMED ONE OF NATURE'S 10 PEOPLE WHO HELPED SHAPE THE SCIENCE STORIES OF 2022

BALTIMORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned journal Nature, named Muhammad Mohiuddin, MD, DSc, Program and Scientific Director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), on its annual list of 10 people who helped shaped science in 2022. His pivotal work over the past three decades transplanting genetically-modified pig hearts into non-human primates led to the historic xenotransplant of a pig heart into a human patient this past January. The surgery was led by Bartley Griffith, MD, the Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Distinguished Professor of Transplant Surgery and Clinical Director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program, who was also recognized by Nature for his ground-breaking efforts to move the field of transplantation into a new era.

"In a year full of crises and stunning discoveries, this year's Nature's 10 list features an astronomer who helped open a window into the distant reaches of the Universe, researchers who had pivotal roles in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and the mpox outbreak, and a surgeon who pushed the limits on organ transplantation," said Rich Monastersky, chief features editor at Nature, in a release announcing the 2022 list. "The stories of the people featured in Nature's 10 provide unique glimpses into some of the biggest events in science during this extraordinary year."

The historic xenotransplant surgery was conducted on January 7, 2022, by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) faculty at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), together known as the University of Maryland Medicine. The surgery was the only available treatment option for the patient, David Bennett, who did not qualify for a traditional heart transplant and was in end-stage heart failure, nearing the end of his life. The procedure was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under its expanded access (compassionate use) provision.

Prior to the transplant, Mr. Bennett was bedridden for eight weeks with a life-threatening arrythmia and was connected to a heart-lung bypass machine, called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), to remain alive. Within days of the transplant, he was weaned from ECMO and participated in active rehabilitation for nearly two months. He visited regularly with family members and sang along to "America the Beautiful" while watching the Super Bowl in February with his physical therapist. Dr. Mohiuddin, Dr. Griffith, and their colleagues published their initial findings on the transplant last June in the New England Journal of Medicine. Co-authors included: Corbin Goerlich, MD, PhD, Surgical Resident and Doctoral Fellow, Avneesh Singh, PhD, Immunologist and Assistant Professor in Department of Surgery, Aakash Shah, MD, Cardiac Surgery Resident in the Department of Surgery, Alison Grazioli, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of the Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit at UMMC, Susie Hong, MD, Cardiologist, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and Susan Joseph, MD, Cardiologist, Associate Professor of Medicine and Section Chief, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Team at UMMC.

"This honor points to the culmination of years of highly complex research to hone the surgical technique and immunosuppressive regimen in non-human primates," said Mark T. Gladwin, MD, Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean, University of Maryland School of Medicine. "The historic surgery in Mr. Bennett brought us one step closer to enabling it to one day become the standard of care for patients in need of organ transplants."

