Aisera Announces Integration of its AI-powered Service Experience Solution with Zendesk's Sunshine Platform

Integration delivers powerful Self-service and Assist resolution capabilities for Zendesk customers, reducing operating costs while delivering exceptional CSAT

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera , the world's leading AI-driven service experience platform for automated customer experiences (CX) , announced today that its solutions are available as a new app integration on Zendesk's Sunshine Conversations Marketplaces . Zendesk and Aisera will collaborate on use-cases across Customer Service, Support, Sales and Marketing, and e-Commerce. Zendesk customers will have access to Aisera's industry leading and best-in-class AI and Automation platform by providing deep integrations to Zendesk tickets, knowledge base and messaging capabilities.

Aisera's integration with Zendesk offers AI-powered service experience solutions, delivers self-service and workflow automation to end-users and provides agents with AI-powered assistance. In addition, its integration with Zendesk's Sunshine Conversations messaging platform will deliver powerful self-service experiences across native Zendesk supported channels, including webchat, email, social and SMS. For interactions that require human support, Aisera allows seamless transition to a live agent in Zendesk Agent Workspace. Agents also have access to chat history to ensure they have received all the information related to the request for faster resolution and improved customer experience.

"Aisera's AI and Automation platform will enhance the customer experience for Zendesk customers with Conversational AI, Conversational Automation and AI Assist and Support Intelligence capabilities,'' said Pascal Pettinicchio, Vice President of Tech Alliances at Zendesk. "We're excited to help our customers accelerate their adoption of AI to transform their customer experiences. Together, we will provide users with powerful, personalized and proactive service experiences for enterprises."

The integration of Aisera and Zendesk has received positive responses from joint customers, including Dave , one of the world's fastest growing financial services companies. "Dave wants customers to feel empowered when using our product," said Mia Alexander, Vice President of Customer Success, at Dave. "Conversational AI is a great way for us to immediately provide value and elevate our customer experience. Aisera is a partner we can collaborate with to create and quickly deploy a smart solution that puts customers first, enabling us to see results almost immediately. We look forward to growing with Aisera as a partner and creating dynamic customer solutions."

Aisera's multilingual conversational intelligence is highly effective with its out-of-the-box, industry-aware taxonomy of over five billion intents and one trillion phrases across over 100 languages. It also proactively learns from past tickets, interactions, user and agent activities and knowledge base articles to continuously improve prediction accuracy and overall quality of service. Aisera reduces average resolution times by 90%, improves customer success scores (CSAT) by 85% and successfully auto-resolves 75% of customer support requests.

"In today's world where organizations are facing financial headwinds, AI and Automation are essential to keep costs down," says Muddu Sudhakar, Aisera CEO and co-founder. "Aisera's AI Service Experience (AISX) platform accurately detects users' intent and empowers them with instant and autonomous resolutions to their requests through self-help and automation. Agents can better focus on solving complex issues and get proactive support from the AI virtual assistant . We are thrilled to work with Zendesk and deliver exceptional improvements in customer satisfaction, agent productivity and boost cost savings."

For more information about this integration, please visit Aisera's Zendesk Marketplace Listing , its Sunshine Co. Listing or Zendesk partner blog post. For more information on Aisera's Conversational AI technology request a demo .

About Aisera

Aisera offers the world's Best AI Service Experience platform that automates operations and support for IT, sales, and customer service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the Digital and AI transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes across Digital, Voice, Chat, and Contact Center channels. Aisera integrates smoothly and intuitively with ServiceNow, Salesforce, Zendesk, Atlassian, Workday, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Okta, Sailpoint, Datadog, Splunk, Elastic, Cisco, RingCentral, and Zoom to create outstanding business value. Aisera's mission is to help large, medium, and small organizations to drastically reduce costs and unlock productivity with best-in-class business operations, and growth and scale revenue efficiently. Customers are achieving 75% or more auto resolution for EX and CX use cases, while reducing support costs by 70% or more in service and support operations.

Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For a Free AI assessment of your organization's effectiveness for IT, HR, business services, and customer service/support , or to learn how your team can benefit with drastic cost savings with Aisera, please contact info@aisera.com .

For more information, visit aisera.com , follow us on Twitter , or connect with us on LinkedIn .

