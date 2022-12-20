AppliedVR Wins Q4 Comparably Awards in All Four Categories, Including Best Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity.

Company viewed as an innovative leader in virtual reality-based immersive therapeutics fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and belonging

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppliedVR, an immersive therapeutics pioneer advancing a novel approach to medicine, announced it won four awards for its outstanding company culture and support for its workforce for the second time this year, awarded by Comparably.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories during a 12-month period. Winners are selected from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. Out of 100 companies awarded in each category, AppliedVR ranked #26 for Best Company Culture, #32 for Best CEO, #70 for Best Company for Women, and #57 in Best Company for Diversity for small to mid-sized companies. Previously, in October 2022, Applied VR took home Comparably awards for Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, Best Work-Life Balance, and Best Perks & Benefits.

"We founded AppliedVR as a people-first organization. We have set and achieved ambitious workforce diversity goals because we know diverse, empowered teams deliver sharper insights and fresh perspectives that enable us to better serve our patients and drive improved business results. AppliedVR has also demonstrated a clear commitment to equity and belonging, and I'm heartened that these actions are reflected in the experiences of our team members," said Matthew Stoudt, Cofounder and CEO of AppliedVR. "Our team members make AppliedVR an incredibly enjoyable and welcoming place to be."

AppliedVR is leading a new category of medicine that addresses a variety of indications through virtual reality-based therapeutics. The company's flagship product, the RelieVRxTM system, recently became the first immersive therapeutic to receive FDA authorization for treating pain – specifically as an adjunctive treatment for chronic lower back pain. AppliedVR is conducting ongoing research to support additional indications to help an ever-growing population of patients with intractable conditions who lack the care and access to the treatment they need.

AppliedVR is growing quickly and hiring nationally across multiple teams. For more information, please visit the AppliedVR careers page.

About AppliedVR

AppliedVR is creating a new reality in healthcare. We are pioneering immersive therapeutics (ITx), a new category of medicine, to treat intractable health conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. Today, AppliedVR's treatments represent a robust approach to chronic lower back pain (CLBP) that empowers patients with an intuitive device they can self-manage at home. AppliedVR's RelieVRx™ program is the first VR-based, prescription therapeutic to receive Breakthrough Device Designation and De Novo authorization by the FDA for CLBP. AppliedVR's wellness programs have been trusted by more than 200 leading health systems and thousands of healthcare professionals globally, used on more than 60,000 patients. For more information, visit www.appliedvr.io.

