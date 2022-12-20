Blackbaud Powers Social Good Through Corporate Citizenship

The Company Shares Ways It Has Given Back to Global Communities in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today shared ways it is supporting generosity and philanthropy through its global corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. Blackbaud's vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world. While the company supports the social good community with software and solutions, it is also dedicated to being an active participant in helping good take over.

"We're working to build a better world alongside our customers and the larger social good community, as well as through philanthropy, employee commitments, and operations that help create a thriving and sustainable future for all," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Our team has showed up in astounding ways this year, and as we head into the holiday season, we want to celebrate all that we can accomplish together."

Blackbaud's contributions and activations to help good take over in 2022 include:

Donation to Project Drawdown : Earlier this year, Blackbaud : Earlier this year, Blackbaud announced its annual major donation, this year making a multi-year, six-figure gift to Project Drawdown , a nonprofit focused on solutions for climate change. In addition to supporting their efforts to identify research-based climate solutions, Blackbaud supports the Drawdown Stories initiative, which showcases various people in climate careers and surfaces underrepresented voices.

Employee Volunteering: Blackbaud held nearly 100 employer-led volunteer opportunities in five countries this year. This includes the company's annual Week of Caring, held in November, during which employees completed 25 projects in 11 U.S. cities. Organizations benefitting from Blackbaud employee volunteering this year include Canada , among others. Blackbaud held nearly 100 employer-led volunteer opportunities in five countries this year. This includes the company's annual Week of Caring, held in November, during which employees completed 25 projects in 11 U.S. cities. Organizations benefitting from Blackbaud employee volunteering this year include Braven in the U.S., TutorMate in the U.K. and Community Centre 55 in, among others.

Disaster Relief Donations: To support global communities in need and aid in recovery efforts, Blackbaud made donations following several natural disasters and crises this year, including: floods in Nigeria ; wildfires in Boulder, Colorado ; flooding in eastern Kentucky ; Hurricanes Fiona and Ian; the war in Ukraine ; the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ; and mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas .

Global Grants : Blackbaud distributed more than 145 grants this year via the company's Reward Your Passion and Community Matters grants programs, as well as the Blackbaud Fund. These grants served over 80 cities in five countries. Through these programs, Blackbaud employees serve as grant committee reviewers to direct funds to organizations of their choice.

Technology Donations: This year, Blackbaud donated more than 500 devices to nonprofits to bridge the digital divide for families and students. Recipient organizations included: Kramden Institute, This year, Blackbaud donated more than 500 devices to nonprofits to bridge the digital divide for families and students. Recipient organizations included: Human-IT Charleston Bilingual Academy and Children's Museum of the Lowcountry

Blackbaud Global Toy Drive: For the 23rd year, Blackbaud held its annual holiday toy drive, serving organizations across the globe to bring cheer to families. Blackbaud employees have donated more than 123,000 total toys over the program's history.

Annual Donation to One80 Place: For more than 20 years, Blackbaud has made an annual donation to Charleston, S.C. , where Blackbaud is headquartered, to support their mission of preventing and ending homelessness. Blackbaud has donated nearly $475,000 to the program over two decades. This year's donation was made in support of One80 Place's goal of putting 850 individuals in housing and achieving 85% housing retention for clients who have successfully exited programs. For more than 20 years, Blackbaud has made an annual donation to One80 Place , an organization in, where Blackbaud is headquartered, to support their mission of preventing and ending homelessness. Blackbaud has donated nearlyto the program over two decades. This year's donation was made in support of One80 Place's goal of putting 850 individuals in housing and achieving 85% housing retention for clients who have successfully exited programs.

Additionally in 2022, Blackbaud achieved carbon neutrality and committed to new, transparent sustainability reporting. Blackbaud has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023, by Quartz as one of the Best Companies for Remote Workers, and was named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers 2022.

Learn more about ways that Blackbaud gives back in the most recent Blackbaud Social Responsibility Report.

