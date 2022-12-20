CB2 Releases 2023 Next in Design Report, Forecasting Home Interiors for the Year Ahead

The third-annual report reveals consumers are yearning for polished coziness, fresh voices, luxe pleasures and intentional entertaining

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CB2 released its 2023 Next in Design Report, giving insight into the cultural and design inspirations that will influence our interiors. The anticipated annual report, now in its third year, delivers interior design inspiration to consumers for the year ahead.

Through surveying interior designers from CB2's Trade Program, the brand uncovered four leading areas of focus that will set the tone in the coming year. A sensuous take on wellness, a stylish approach to comfort and thoughtful entertaining are among the trends expected to shape homes in the coming year.

"In 2023 we're embracing expression and exploration," said Ryan Turf, President of CB2. "It's about design choices and quality materials that reflect customers' individual needs and values. It's about the story our homes tell—inviting new and distinct voices to the conversation and not being afraid to indulge and show that off a little."

With a new year of design inspiration approaching, here is what the experts think will excite the world of interior design next:

Refined Comforts : Seeking comfort doesn't mean having to sacrifice style or polish—and indeed, sometimes the best way to unwind is by surrounding yourself with beautiful objects that have a story to tell. It's a fully engaging experience, from the feel of a plush velvet to a deep seat you can sink into. A total feeling of ease and comfort that still manages to feel put-together and luxurious—never slouchy or sloppy. This is relaxation, refined.

New Voices : For years, high design has been dominated by a handful of countries—and they're pretty much all Western European. 2023 will widen the lens to incorporate more perspectives, visions and references. It's about expanding the point of view from European and American midcentury aesthetics to discover art, architecture and techniques from Africa , South America and more, spanning eras from ancient to contemporary.

Art of Entertaining : It's time to play with your food—but with a sense of elegance. This year, we're leveling up our gatherings and taking a more discerning approach to the overall experience. The tablescape is the perfect place to demonstrate that you're an arbiter of taste. No detail is left unconsidered, no matter how small.

Cautious Hedonism : In 2023, we're reframing wellness to be about the pursuit of pleasure. As Oscar Wilde said, "Moderation is a fatal thing. Nothing succeeds like excess." Channel a Wildean dandy with a sumptuous smoking or reading room. Embrace your inner bon vivant and go wild with pattern and texture simply because you want to. And bring luxury resort vibes home—outside, of course, but in the bedroom, too.

The report also provides insight into what resonated with CB2 customers in 2022:

Customers refreshed their spaces--especially for dining--to help invite people back in. Two of the three CB2 products with the highest sales growth year over year were:

Top search traffic drivers included:

To explore the full CB2 Next in Design Report, visit https://catalogs.cb2.com/next-in-design-2023/ .

Methodology

CB2 conducted its interior design survey between October 19, 2022 and October 23, 2022. Surveys were emailed to members of CB2's Trade Program. This year's survey collected 552 completed response submissions from interior designers across the United States.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's consumer by bringing covetable high design collections to a wide audience. The brand is today's destination for anyone seeking unique and enduring design, quality materials and sophistication at an attainable price. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 24 locations across the United States and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate & Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group—a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com or follow us on Instagram or Pinterest.

