Mindgruve Makes Top Ten Fastest Growing Private Companies List by San Diego Business Journal

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve has been named as one of the San Diego Business Journal's (SDBJ) Fastest Growing Private Companies, placing in the top ten in the medium size business category. The honor acknowledges the 88 local companies making the greatest impact on San Diego in terms of innovation and contributions to the economy.

Mindgruve was ranked number 9 in the medium-sized company category for 2022. To be nominated for this honor, companies were required to meet a minimum revenue requirement, operate independently, and be headquartered in San Diego.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized alongside other successful San Diego companies," says Chad Robley, Mindgruve CEO and founder. "Over the years our agency has evolved to offer a wide range of services including research, strategy, creative, media, website development, and data science to our diverse roster of clientele."

Mindgruve started as a two-person shop in 2001 and has grown over the course of two decades to become one of the top global digital agency in the U.S.. Headquartered in the East Village District of San Diego, the agency now employs over 175 people with offices in New York, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and digital transformation. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

