Rescale Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Rescale invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale , the leader in high performance computing built for the cloud, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Innovators Community as part of the WEF Unicorn track. Rescale will also contribute to the WEF Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains platform, which seeks to accelerate inclusive technology adoption, while stimulating innovation and sustainability.

The Global Innovators Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. Rescale will be participating in the Community's Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains platform, which drives impact to tackle challenges facing multiple industries and governments, accelerating the growth of advanced manufacturing while helping stakeholders fulfill their social and environmental responsibilities. In line with Rescale's mission to empower anyone to accelerate innovation to deliver engineering and scientific breakthroughs that enrich humanity, the company will work with other community members to advance digital transformation in manufacturing and further initiatives focused on computing technology adoption, applied AI for R&D, evolution of the digital twin, unlocking digital thread value, and sustainable computing strategies.

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to have Rescale join our Unicorn community," says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "We are delighted to engage Rescale in our Advanced Manufacturing Platform work, in particular our workstreams on driving sustainability where Rescale can provide important perspectives on how to reduce the carbon footprint of advanced computing technologies."

"It is an honor to become part of such an impactful, global, and forward-thinking community," says Joris Poort, Founder and CEO of Rescale. "We are looking forward to collaborating with like-minded entrepreneurs, leading executives, governments and civil society leaders across the world. Together we will drive positive impact and innovation through sustainable use of advanced computing technologies."

Data centers contribute over 2% to the global carbon footprint currently, and this figure is growing rapidly. Earlier this year, Rescale launched initiatives to drive sustainability in computing in the high performance computing market. Sustainability in computing is delivered by Rescale through several key levers including improving hardware utilization, optimizing workload configurations, lowering power consumption, and powering computing with sustainable energy sources.

The Global Innovators Community is part of the World Economic Forum – the international organization for public-private partnership. Originally established in 1971 and based in Geneva, Switzerland, the forum engages political, business and cultural leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Every year, the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in which Rescale will be participating.

For more information about the Global Innovators Community, visit https://www.weforum.org/communities/global-innovators .

For more information about the Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains, visit https://www.weforum.org/platforms/shaping-the-future-of-production .

About Rescale

Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale, a cloud platform delivering intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their cloud of choice.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests. For more information on WEF visit www.weforum.org .

