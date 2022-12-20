Ruralink Broadband Announces Next Generation Hybrid Broadcast Network Using American Tower's Portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its business strategy of using existing network infrastructure to accelerate its network rollout, Ruralink Broadband Inc. (RBI) is excited to announce that it will leverage American Tower's extensive portfolio of towers.

The relationship with American Tower will boost RBI's ability to rapidly deploy transformative Broadcast Internet services in its target markets in the U.S.

Initially, Ruralink will launch its network across the state of Oregon on existing American Tower infrastructure. The network will reach most of the state's population using existing and licensed television spectrum.

"The American Tower footprint is conducive to achieving our current and imminent national rollout goals," said Ruralink chairman Vern Fotheringham. "We are delighted to work with such a reliable global company."

"We have developed an alternative approach to bridging the broadband digital divide, which solves multiple challenges facing the internet streaming video market. The American Tower relationship is an important achievement in our network development this year and the latest milestone that we've completed."

After several years of planning, RBI is delivering broadband internet services with breakthrough Broadcast Internet-hosting over-the-top (OTT) streaming video services.

For fixed and mobile users, RBI's network combines the efficiency of one-to-all broadcasting with consumer-located edge servers to deliver low-latency live streaming and instant access to on-demand content.

Earlier this year, RBI entered into an equipment supply agreement with Japan Radio Corp. to implement a Community Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) mobile WISP network infrastructure in Bend, Oregon.

RBI also signed an agreement with Auton, Inc., which is pioneering Broadcast Internet services into the connected and autonomous vehicle market. This will enable Ruralink to provide its services to mobile vehicle markets.

About Ruralink Broadband

Ruralink is building a hybrid broadband-broadcast network in collaboration with leading technology companies. Ruralink addresses broadband divide challenges that exist geographically or economically for under-served rural and urban consumers, enterprise customers, and ISPs.

About American Tower

Founded in 1995, American Tower is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its global portfolio includes 223,000 communications sites, more than 43,000 properties in the U.S. and Canada and 180,000 properties internationally.

