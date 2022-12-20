SGS is Awarded the USGS Contract for Chemical Analysis of Geologic Materials

DEER PARK, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SGS is pleased to announce it has been awarded the US Geological Survey ("USGS") contract for chemical analysis of geologic materials for the USGS, Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Science Center (GGGSC) headquartered in Denver, CO. At GGGSC, they apply expertise in geology, geophysics, and geochemistry to interdisciplinary efforts in support of the USGS mission to address the Nation's important earth science issues, with an emphasis on mineral resources.

"SGS is proud to be considered a trusted partner to execute a key part of this important initiative," said Carlos Cordoba Piñeres, SGS North America Vice President of Natural Resources. "Finding avenues to support science, ongoing exploration, and discovery of information that benefit our clients and the mining industry is our utmost priority."

The contract was awarded to SGS based on 5 key parameters with the leading measure being technical merit through proficiency testing. Other key measures included laboratory QA/QC operations, the ability to provide services on a reasonable schedule, past performance, and comparison against published market price.

The work contributes to the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). According to the USGS website, "the main goal of Earth MRI is to improve knowledge of the geologic framework in the US and to identify areas that may have the potential to contain undiscovered critical mineral resources. Enhancement of our domestic mineral supply will decrease the Nation's reliance on foreign sources of minerals that are fundamental to our security and economy."

"Wherever you are, whatever your industry, our experts worldwide provide specialized solutions to make your business faster, simpler and more efficient," offered Cindy Collins, SGS Director, Sales and Business Development NAM – Geochemistry.

