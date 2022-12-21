5th Arabic Arts Festival Opens in East China

JINGDEZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Arabic Arts Festival was held in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, and lasted from December 19 to December 20. Artists from Arab countries have also arrived in the city for cultural exchanges with local artists and people.

The Festival aims at boosting cultural exchanges as well presenting Jiangxi's cultural characteristics. During the Festival, a variety of cultural exchange activities took place, ranging from the special performance themed "Arabic arts", China-Arab States Cultural Industry Forum, exhibition of art collection by famous Arabic artists who are traveling in China, to exhibition and performance of intangible cultural heritage. The activities will further increase mutual understanding between Jiangxi and Arab states and stimulate practical China-Arab cooperation in the tourist and cultural industries, according to the Culture and Tourist Department of Jiangxi Province.

Jiangxi boasts not only rich cultural and tourist resources but also the culture of ceramic, traditional Chinese medicine, and academies of classical learning. In recent years, the culture and tourist authorities in Jiangxi are actively seeking for ties and cooperation with the world. The 5th Arabic Arts Festival held in Jingdezhen City is a typical cultural event that is inspired and guided by the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Jiangxi excites many for its beauty and attracts more for its prospect. The culture and tourist authorities in Jiangxi hold a number of goodwill activities to deepen the ties and exchanges between Jiangxi and the world, expecting more friends to go to Jiangxi, visit Jiangxi, or live in Jiangxi.

Caption: The 5th Arabic Arts Festival was held in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province.

