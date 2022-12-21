BetMGM Notifies Patrons of Data Security Issue

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a U.S. sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today that the company has learned that certain BetMGM patron records were obtained in an unauthorized manner. The issue affected personal information of some patrons such as name, contact information (such as postal address, email address and telephone number), date of birth, hashed Social Security number, account identifiers (such as player ID and screen name) and information related to transactions with BetMGM. The affected information varied by patron.

BetMGM promptly launched an investigation after learning of the matter and has been working with leading security experts to determine the nature and scope of the issue. The company became aware of the matter on November 28, 2022, and believes the issue occurred in May 2022. BetMGM currently has no evidence that patron passwords or account funds were accessed in connection with this issue. BetMGM's online operations were not compromised. BetMGM is coordinating with law enforcement and taking steps to further enhance its security.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and are working quickly to investigate it. The security of our platform and our patrons' data is a top priority for BetMGM. We regret any inconvenience this may cause," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM.

BetMGM recommends patrons remain alert for any suspicious activity or unsolicited communications regarding their personal information. The company has arranged to offer affected patrons credit monitoring and identity restoration services for two years at no cost to them.

Additionally, U.S. patrons are entitled under U.S. law to one free credit report annually from each of the three nationwide consumer reporting agencies. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll-free at 1-877-322-8228. BetMGM encourages affected patrons to remain vigilant by reviewing their account statements and monitoring their free credit reports.

For more information about this issue, BetMGM has posted FAQs on its website at www.betmgminc.com. U.S. patrons with questions can call toll-free at (844) 850-0077, Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 10 PM CST and Saturday – Sunday, 10 AM to 7 PM CST. Canadian patrons can call 1-844-279-4948, Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 5:30 PM CST.

New Jersey residents also can obtain information from the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, within the Department of Law and Public Safety, about how to protect against identity theft and how to protect privacy online. The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs can be contacted by postal mail at New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, 124 Halsey Street, Newark, NJ 07102, or by phone at (800) 242-5846 (toll-free) or (973) 504-6200. More details can be found at www.njconsumeraffairs.gov.

