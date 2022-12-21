Department of Health and Human Services releases long anticipated rules for Healthcare Attachment Transactions

Jopari already offers compliant solutions for Health Plans and Providers

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) with respect to the Adoption of Standards for Health Care Attachment Transactions and Electronic Signatures, and Modification to Referral Certification and Authorization Standard (Link to Federal Register). This rule proposes and mandates new standards to support both health care claims and prior authorization transactions, and a standard for electronic signatures to be used in conjunction with health care attachments transactions. The rule is now available for public comment for 90 days from 12/21/2022. The proposed implementation date will require compliance within 24 months after the publication of the final rule.

"This is a very exciting announcement by HHS," stated Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. "The NPRM for Attachments has been long anticipated by the healthcare industry for several years now. Our team has been actively engaged in supporting industry advocacy efforts and promoting standards and we have already implemented connectivity between leading PM/EMR/RCM vendors and the top Health Plans in the commercial/governmental segments to exchange attachments. Jopari is ready today and already meets the compliance requirements by using the same exact X12 Healthcare Claim Attachment standards as proposed by HHS today. We are successfully processing millions of attachment transactions annually for the industry."

Jopari has long been the industry leader in delivering electronic attachments, facilitating the exchange of electronic attachments between Payers and Providers for almost two decades. "We are proud of the nationwide connectivity network of 1.9 million providers and hundreds of payers that we've established and support today, including connectivity to 60+% of the nationwide group plan members held by the top health plans in the U.S. Our readiness in delivering electronic attachments allows stakeholders to be able to leverage their existing technology investments, connectivity, and resources to be able to electronically send and receive attachments today using one standard automated workflow process," Stevens added.

Earlier this year, Jopari also announced the addition of their new All Payer Attachments model. This solution supports a consistent, streamlined, and compliant process allowing providers to send Attachments to Jopari for all payers and Jopari delivers via the most efficient route – all for one cost-effective price.

In early 2023, Jopari will announce a series of Educational Webinars, where all stakeholders can prepare and learn more about the benefits and return on investment for electronic attachment programs across all lines of healthcare business Visit www.jopari.com or email sales@jopari.com for additional information.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email sales@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060

