Thrive Causemetics™ to Donate 100% of Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare Profits to Meals on Wheels America

The December 21 Donation Day Will Help Provide Thousands of Meals to Seniors Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury vegan beauty brand Thrive Causemetics announced that they will donate 100% of the profits from Bigger Than Beauty Skincare products sold today, December 21, to Meals on Wheels America, the oldest and largest national organization who is working to end food insecurity by providing 5 million meals annually to seniors across the United States.

"The holidays are a special time, but they can also be challenging, especially for seniors who may be experiencing food insecurity and social isolation. Thanks to our longstanding partnership with Meals on Wheels, we've been able to ensure the delivery of nutritious food to seniors all over the US. We are honored to be donating 100% of the profits from our Bigger Than Beauty Skincare sales to Meals on Wheels," says Thrive Causemetics Founder + CEO Karissa Bodnar, who appeared on ABC's World News Tonight With David Muir to make the announcement for this special donation day. "Meals on Wheels allows us to support seniors' health and prosperity in communities across the country by delivering meals, friendly visits, and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity."

Thrive Causemetics first partnered with Meals on Wheels in 2020 at the height of COVID-19 when the beauty brand hosted a 100% profit donation day that raised $116,000 for the organization. This helped provide hundreds of thousands of meals for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to once again be the beneficiary of a Thrive Causemetics donation day campaign. Even before COVID emerged as a worldwide threat, millions of seniors struggled with hunger. Now, as a result of the pandemic, an even greater number of older adults are experiencing food insecurity and loneliness than ever before," says Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer of Meals on Wheels America. "With Thrive Causemetics' support, we know that brighter days are ahead for the millions of seniors who depend on the essential nutrition, watchful eye, and vital human connection that our Meals on Wheels network offers. On behalf of everyone at Meals on Wheels America, I want to thank you for your support."

Customers can ensure the profits from their skincare purchase are donated to Meals on Wheels by shopping for Bigger Than Beauty Skincare products on thrivecausemetics.com between 12 a.m. PT and 11:59 p.m. PT on December 21, 2022.

ABOUT THRIVE CAUSEMETICS

Thrive Causemetics is passionate about empowering people through beauty; for every product you purchase, we donate to help communities thrive. To make the biggest impact, we partner with nonprofit organizations from across the country that are focused on helping people thrive while they are fighting cancer, surviving domestic abuse, facing homelessness, adjusting to life after military service, and more. All of Thrive Causemetics' products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without paraben or sulfates.

