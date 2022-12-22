CosaTron Announces National Residential Sales Agreement

CosaTron combines forces with PureTech Alliance and RePure for healthier homes

CAMDEN, S.C., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at a combined company meeting, CosaTron along with PureTech Alliance and RePure announced an agreement to provide electronic air purification products to the Custom Integration market.

"We have been searching for the right sales and marketing partner to represent CosaTron in the US residential market and are pleased to announce this new partnership to sell our products in the rapidly expanding healthy and wellness segment of the US residential market," said Eric Streed, Chairman at CosaTron.

CosaTron, the leading manufacturer of certified and measured safe electronic air purification equipment, is a core element of the PureTech Alliance and RePure product offering to luxury homeowners and builders.

With 12 regional offices covering the entire United States, PureTech Alliance is the first and largest Rep Agency selling modern electronics and technology focused on health and wellness in homes to select Custom Integrators and Retailers.

"A healthy home requires healthy air. Our research has confirmed to us that CosaTron is one of only a very few truly tested and proven electronic product manufacturers for providing healthy indoor air in the occupied space," said Peter Dyroff, President, PureTech Alliance. "We look forward to showing our Integrators, home builders and homeowners the unique, safe, and monitored benefits of CosaTron products."

Founded in 1958, CosaTron is the worldwide leader in improving indoor air quality without creating harmful byproducts. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to enhance filtration and ventilation.

