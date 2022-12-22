Locus Recognized as a Representative Vendor for the Third Consecutive Year in Gartner® Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions

Locus Recognized as a Representative Vendor for the Third Consecutive Year in Gartner® Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus , a leading-edge technology company solving for excellence in Last-Mile logistics, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions, 2022. This is the third consecutive mention of the company in Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions.

According to Gartner Market Guide, "The aspirations of many organizations to provide an Amazon-like experience combined with the continued evolution of unified commerce operations is driving many organizations to enhance their last-mile capabilities. The main business drivers for which organizations are considering last-mile technology are

Customer experience

Visibility

Cost optimization and operational efficiency

Service differentiation

Automation

Transportation sustainability

Change of business models, putting more emphasis on B2C."

Speaking on the development, Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus, said, "We are humbled to be positioned as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions for the third consecutive time. This recognition re-affirms our commitment to focus on delivering innovation and excellence to our clients, enabling them to transform their last-mile operations from a cost center to a revenue generator. Through our comprehensive, real-world-ready dispatch management software, we are uniquely positioned to optimize delivery orchestration and enhance the customer experience across diverse use cases, industries, and geographies."

The market guide also noted, "Demand for last-mile delivery applications is growing, and the outlook is buoyant. Strong interest from shippers and investment firms seeking to maximize growth in e-commerce will accelerate demand."

Previously, Locus was recognized in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies and Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2022 and as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies.

About Locus

Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management software helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, it has helped many global customers across industries – Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, etc. – execute 650 million deliveries across 30+ countries. Its technology has also helped save $200 million in transit costs and offset 70 million kilograms in CO 2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

