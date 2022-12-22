Scala Data Centers is the first in its industry to neutralize 100% of the Scope 3, covering indirect carbon emissions

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, is the first company in its sector to measure 100% of the Scope 3, as recommended by the GHG Protocol, the main tool used worldwide by companies and governments to understand, quantify, and manage their emissions. Scope 3 is the most complex to measure, as it encompasses the carbon emissions generated by the company's value chain related to the acquisition of goods and the commute of employees, among other items. The company was also the first in data centers' sector in the region to fully neutralize its emissions, starting from its foundation, in 2020.

In line with its non-negotiable commitment to sustainability, Scala has measured and completely neutralized Scope 3 emissions, although this is not a mandatory step. "In addition to being an initiative that makes us proud and differentiates us in our industry, we hope that it will engage our ecosystem and peers to adopt it as a practice," evaluates Christiana Weisshuhn , Senior Director of Strategy and ESG Program at Scala.

Scope 2 of GHG Protocol, which accounts for emissions caused by electricity consumption, is neutralized at Scala with the use of 100% renewable energy since its foundation. The company acquires energy through Power Purchase Agreements – PPAs, recognized by International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), which prove that the energy consumed comes from a renewable source.

In addition to using 100% renewable energy in its operations, Scala, through its unprecedented Engineering Center of Excellence (CoE), invests in projects that significantly increase energy efficiency and reduce water consumption. As a result, it boasts one of the best energy efficiency indices in Latin America , known as the PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness), below 1.4.

To neutralize the remaining Scope 1 emissions – generated by Scala's own operations – and Scope 3 emissions, the company acquired more than 62,000 carbon credits from environmental projects focused on social development in Latin America .

"Sustainability is a principle that has guided our operations since Day 1. As a major consumer of energy, we understand our role as a transforming agent to promote a low-carbon economy and, therefore, we operate with the maximum efficiency possible from a safe, qualified, and sustainable IT infrastructure that brings benefits to our customers and society," completes Christiana.

Social Commitments

Assuming responsibility for building a connected and environmentally responsible future, Scala has chosen to invest in projects focused on social responsibility and sustainable economic development in Amazonas, Acre, Mato Grosso and Maranhão. The projects seek to preserve local biodiversity, combat deforestation and, above all, generate economic and social alternatives for local communities in these regions.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 500 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

