VNUE'S STAGEIT TO LIVESTREAM ROB THOMAS SOLD OUT BENEFIT CONCERT FOR SIDEWALK ANGELS FOUNDATION

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), announced today that it is again working with international superstar and multiple Grammy-winner Rob Thomas to record his 10th anniversary Borgata show supporting his and his wife Marisol's charity Sidewalk Angels Foundation in January. Additionally, the SOLD OUT show will be livestreamed on VNUE's StageIt platform (www.stageit.com). The show is set for January 15, 2023.

The company is also offering limited edition double CD sets of the live performance through its exclusive license agreement with DiscLive (disclive.net), the pioneer in "instant live" recording, which will be available to order and will be shipped to fans. Also available will be very special collectors laminates with scratch-off codes for downloading the digital audio on VNUE's set.fm.

This special one-time only show features Thomas and "special guests" who are as yet unnamed, so this is set to be a very special performance indeed. For the first time ever from any of Rob's prior Borgata performances, this show will be livestreamed so those that were unable to buy tickets will still be able to attend the event virtually.

"As a rescue owner myself, and with many dog lovers on staff at VNUE, we really enjoy working with Rob and Mari and this wonderful charity," Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE and "instant music" pioneer DiscLive, said. "This year, we are excited to again be working with Rob, and to extend this opportunity by offering fans a chance to see the sold show via StageIt, as well as our limited-edition laminates which will allow fans to download the audio via our set.fm platform, and limited-edition double CD sets."

Fans may purchase access to the livestream by following this link:

bit.ly/robonstageit

Sidewalk Angels Foundation, founded by Thomas and his wife Marisol in 2003, has raised more than $1 million and has helped groups such as Pets Alive, The Sato Project, Bully Breed Rescue, Equine Animal Rescue, The Animal House in Jamaica and the Tunica Humane Society.

About Rob Thomas (www.robthomasmusic.com)

Rob Thomas is one of modern music's most compelling and commercially successful artists. For 20 years, he has been the front man and primary composer for Matchbox Twenty, leading the quintet to multiplatinum success over the course of four albums and a string of No. 1 hits that include "Push," "3AM," "Bent," "If You're Gone," and "Unwell." Thomas recently released his 3rd solo album, "The Great Unknown" the follow up to 2005's platinum-certified No. 1 album "…Something To Be" and 2009's "cradlesong". Thomas made history with "…Something to Be" as being the first album by a male artist from a rock or pop group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With "cradlesong" he made history once again as the only male artist with multiple #1 hits at Adult Top 40, tying Pink with most #1s by a solo artist in the Billboard 200 chart's history. "Smooth", Thomas' collaboration with Santana was recently named the top all-time track on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs radio airplay chart , the #2 Pop song of all time and the #1 song of the rock-era by Billboard. Additionally Thomas was the first artist ever to be honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award," created to recognize a composer in the early years of his or her career that has already made a lasting impact.

About Sidewalk Angels (www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.com)

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, across the country, that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. The foundation also works with homeless shelters that provide for the displaced by meeting the physical needs of people and their pets in crisis, so that families in need are not forced to give up their pets. In past years, SWA has helped rescues with no physical structure other than some fencing and sheds, and no real funding, to build proper facilities with indoor and outdoor kennels. SWA was also able to help organizations across the United States with big cross-country rescues and large medical expenses incurred during these rescues. Sidewalk Angels is also committed to helping organizations dedicated to increasing public awareness through educational programs that focus on the frequency of violent crimes against animals, and the correlation between animal abuse and violent behavior towards people. The hope is for Sidewalk Angels to continue to grow so that it will be able to help twice as many organizations across the US in the coming years, while continuing to make real change in helping those who have no voice.

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), its ticketed livestream platform, StageIt (www.stageit.com), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The company is also exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), providing fans with physical, collectible products such as limited-edition CD sets, by artists such as matchbox twenty, Rob Thomas and many others. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

