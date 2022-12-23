Welltower Announces Initial Closing of Real Estate Joint Venture with Integra Health

Integra Health Enters Into Master Lease for 147-Property Skilled Nursing Portfolio

Integra Health To Execute on Business Plan to Sub-Lease Entire Portfolio to Approximately 15 Established Regional Operators With Proven Track Records

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) – In conjunction with the initial closing of the Integra Health joint venture, previously announced on November 7th, Welltower has issued the following presentation, which can be found at:

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

