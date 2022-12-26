InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shower Fixture (AVZ-1883)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved showerhead system with a more comprehensive level of coverage than a single fixed showerhead," said an inventor, from Illinois, "so I invented the LOVE. My design could also eliminate or minimize the need for towels."

The invention provides a new design for a shower fixture. In doing so, it increases coverage and hygiene. It also offers a fast and easy means of drying off. The invention features an accessible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, hotels, etc. Additionally, it can be adapted for use in most hospital rooms and residential bathrooms.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AVZ-1883, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

