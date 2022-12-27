Encora Secures Four Top Rankings in Comparably's Q4 2022 Award Series

Q4 Awards Series Spotlights Excellence in Leadership, Company Culture and Diversity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced it has been named the winner of four awards in Comparably's Q4 2022 Awards Series focused on excellence in leadership, company culture, and diversity. Comparably awards are selected based on anonymous employee feedback to a comprehensive survey. Encora finds itself sharing the top ranking with companies such as Microsoft, HubSpot, ADP, Adobe and more.

Encora's workplace culture was awarded among the top 100 large, global companies in the following categories:

Best Company Culture

Best Company for Women

Best Company for Diversity

Best CEO

"It is an honor to once again receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from our employees in the Q4 Comparably Awards Series," said Venu Raghavan, President and CEO, Encora. "Our employees are the most critical asset to our success and our customer's success. We work hard to create a culture and environment in which everyone can be happy and proud to work at Encora. These rankings reflect that work and further fuel our desire to find new ways to serve our global Encorian communities."

Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – employees. Winning the annual Comparably Awards is based entirely on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook. Four different awards are released each quarter, culminating in the penultimate Q4 Awards series.

Encora employees have consistently given the company top marks across each of Comparably's quarterly award series, leading to Encora being listed in the top 100 in nearly each of the 16 quarterly awards. Top rankings came in the following categories throughout 2022: Best Engineering Team, Best Global Culture, Best Company Outlook, Best Places to Work in Phoenix, Best HR Team, and Best Career Growth.

Details about Comparably's 2022 Q4 Awards Series and the list of award winners are available at https://www.comparably.com/awards .

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides next-gen services such as Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. With over 7,600 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series launched in late 2017 highlighting the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com, workers answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

