FRSH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Freshworks Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

